Brokerages Set Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Target Price at $398.00

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DETNF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

