Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $170.67

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.0 %

ALGT opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock valued at $441,887. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

