Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT at $15.08

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Alphatec Stock Performance
ATEC stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.
