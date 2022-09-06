Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT at $15.08

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ATEC stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,333.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,700 shares of company stock valued at $530,760 and have sold 82,274 shares valued at $706,914. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

