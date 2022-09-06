Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $33.00

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.