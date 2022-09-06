Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $18.29

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 1,011,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

