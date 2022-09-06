Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $139.96

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.