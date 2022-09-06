Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target at C$33.50

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last quarter.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.45 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

