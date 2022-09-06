Brokerages Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) PT at GBX 127.50

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

LON CEY opened at GBX 88.26 ($1.07) on Friday. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 100.32%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

