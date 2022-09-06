Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price at $74.67

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after buying an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after buying an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.