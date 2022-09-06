Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $19.00

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dana will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

