Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $19.00

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Dana Stock Performance
Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.25.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.