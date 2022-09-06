Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Price Target at GBX 349.33

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

GRI stock opened at GBX 260.40 ($3.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,256.19. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 258.40 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($358.63).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

