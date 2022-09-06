Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $60.20

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

