Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Target Price at $6,236.00

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,236.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

