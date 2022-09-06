Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Target Price at $1,450.00

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Markel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,162.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,257.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.82.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

