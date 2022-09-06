Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Target Price at $7,036.33

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,036.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. NEXT has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

