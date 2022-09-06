Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $107.24

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.5 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

