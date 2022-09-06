Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $89.14

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

ORCL opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.