Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $1,396.00

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,396.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNN opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

