Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $19.36

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
Shares of SRAD opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
