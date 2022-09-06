Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $19.36

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

