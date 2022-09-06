Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Target Price at C$54.87

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE STLC opened at C$35.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.71. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Stelco Announces Dividend

About Stelco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.