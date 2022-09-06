Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$5.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

TCW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 3.9 %

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$836.42 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.27 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

