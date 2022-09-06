Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) PT at $3.20

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

