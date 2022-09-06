Brokerages Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target at $113.60

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.