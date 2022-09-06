Brokerages Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $141.80

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

