Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $137.46

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.