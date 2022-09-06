Brokers Issue Forecasts for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ChargePoint in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric forecasts that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ChargePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

ChargePoint stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 57.71% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in ChargePoint by 65.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 111,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

