Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.19

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.19 and traded as high as C$49.17. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$48.66, with a volume of 171,186 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.33.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.19. The stock has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -188.73%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.