Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

