BSClaunch Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $13,638.90 and $6,451.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
Receive News & Updates for BSClaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSClaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.