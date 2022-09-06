BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

