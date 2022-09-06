BTIG Research Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $238.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $244.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.66. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.