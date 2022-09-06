BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Up 149.9% This Week

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded up 128.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 149.9% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,728.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00135298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023495 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

