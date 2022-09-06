Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,839,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Apple stock opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

