BullPerks (BLP) 1-Day Volume Hits $121,072.00

BullPerks (BLP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, BullPerks has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. BullPerks has a market cap of $2.69 million and $121,072.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.
About BullPerks
BullPerks’ total supply is 295,932,540 coins and its circulating supply is 82,019,285 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
Buying and Selling BullPerks
