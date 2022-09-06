Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0028 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $77,443.31 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00874411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016490 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

