BUX Token (BUX) One Day Volume Hits $258,174.00

BUX Token (BUX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $258,174.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BUX Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.
About BUX Token
BUX Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.
