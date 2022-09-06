Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.11%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $48.47, indicating a potential upside of 54.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Sunrun.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.29 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -64.69 Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.14 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -56.09

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Sunrun on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

