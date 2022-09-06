Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $18.10 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and $2.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00298299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,276,262 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

