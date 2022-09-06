Caleres, Inc. (CAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,512 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

