Callisto Network Hits Market Cap of $8.73 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $85,455.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.77 or 0.08302537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00185263 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

