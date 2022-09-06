Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,827 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 204,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

MYD stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

