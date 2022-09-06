Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 34,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 95,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

