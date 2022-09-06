Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.24.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

