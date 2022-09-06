Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 563.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,490 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 309,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.552 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

