Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average of $271.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

