Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 52.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.0 %

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

