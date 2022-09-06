Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 44

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Camellia Stock Down 0.5 %

Camellia stock opened at GBX 5,375 ($64.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 5,204 ($62.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,000 ($84.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,159.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,164.63. The company has a market capitalization of £148.46 million and a PE ratio of 6,475.90.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

