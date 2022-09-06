Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 44

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Camellia Stock Down 0.5 %
Camellia stock opened at GBX 5,375 ($64.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 5,204 ($62.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,000 ($84.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,159.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,164.63. The company has a market capitalization of £148.46 million and a PE ratio of 6,475.90.
