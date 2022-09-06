Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.79. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.