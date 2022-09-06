Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.569 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.
Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE CNI opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
