Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7325 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
TSE CNR opened at C$153.76 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$171.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$154.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$105.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway
In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at C$3,391,978.55.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
Featured Stories
